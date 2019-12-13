CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are hitting the road with a mission to spread some kindness in the community.

Several officers have turkeys in their cars along with cards, instead of a ticket, during their traffic stops.

In all, it’s 100 turkeys donated by Kroger.



Chesapeake Officer Watterson surprised people with the turkeys on Friday.



Watterson said it was nice "not being the bad guy for once in my life."

She said the surprise giveaway is a positive interaction with citizens, which helps connect them to the community on a different level.

And "it's a lot of fun," Watterson said.

The process starts off with the classic flashing lights. Then if the circumstances around the traffic stop and demeanor of the driver allow, the officer brings the driver a surprise.

The reactions range from tears, laughter, and shock.

"Thank you, this is a lot better than I was expecting,” said Sam Kotten.

Driver Melissa Paul said "a lot better, because that would have been one other stress, but thank you. It's awesome."

"It's great, because I was expecting a ticket,” said George Lassiter.

Officer Watterson gives the drivers a friendly reminder to follow the rules of the road.



"It's nice to bring some joy to people, especially people who might not otherwise have a Christmas if they don't have a turkey," Watterson said.



All of this was made possible thanks to the Chesapeake Jubilee, Chesapeake Crime Line, and sponsors.

