CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people died at the hospital after Chesapeake firefighters pulled them out a of a burning home Thursday morning.

Crews found 67-year-old Karen Simmons and 66-year-old Rodney Simmons in a bedroom of the house in the 1000 block of Baugher Avenue in Deep Creek.

Four dogs also died in the fire.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire at 5:25 a.m. When firefighters got to the house, a neighbor told them the people who lived there might be inside.

After crews got the Simmonses out of the house, medics started treating them and took them to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center where the couple died.

Next door neighbor David Parrish told 13News Now he heard explosive sounds before he saw the fire. He and another neighbor tried saving the Simmonses, themselves, before crews arrived.

“We saw them on the stretchers and stuff." Parrish said, "I don’t see how anybody would’ve survived that.”

Investigators from the Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by improper installation of electrical wiring.

The home was just down the road from the scene of a house explosion that happened in October.

