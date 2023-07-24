Jay Pharoah announces foundation supporting Chesapeake art students

The Pharoah Phamily Phoundation is aiming to narrow the gap between arts and STEM education to help creatives get equal academic footing and opportunities.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After 10 years of supporting local art students, comedian and Chesapeake native Jay Pharoah and his family are announcing the launch of their latest mission: the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation.

The "phoundation" plans to narrow the gap between arts and STEM education to ensure art-focused students have equal academic footing and opportunities.

The Saturday Night Live alum started the Jay Pharoah Fine Arts Scholarship 10 years ago. It awarded graduating Indian River High School seniors pursuing careers in the arts.

Pharoah himself graduated from Indian River High School. He has given scholarships to graduating seniors since 2014.

In a news release, Pharoah's mom said he credits IRHS' drama department for "helping him find his 'place' and further developing his love for the stage."

The family wants to expand the scholarship to all Chesapeake high schools, and eventually produce arts camps and opportunities throughout the year.

According to the release, Pharoah believes supporting creative students earlier in life with programs to "enhance their artistic genius" will help their confidence and level the psychological playing field with their STEM counterparts.

The annual scholarship and establishment of programs and training camps prompted the start of the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation.

The family is celebrating the launch and achievements on Aug. 5 at Luce Secondo. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., attendees will enjoy a meal with Pharoah and hear from past scholarship winners. Singer Jon Bibbs is expected to perform at the event, too. Tickets are available on the organization's website.