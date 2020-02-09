Judge grants bond for off-duty Norfolk police officer accused of shooting, killing man in Chesapeake

Bond for Edmund Hoyt was set at $50,000 with conditions. Chesapeake police said he shot Kelvin White, 42, after a fight between the men escalated. White died.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A judge granted bond for a Norfolk police officer who's accused of fatally shooting a man in Chesapeake.

That means Edmund Hoyt won't be jailed while he awaits trial. His bond was set at $50,000 with conditions.

According to Chesapeake police, Hoyt shot 42-year-old Kelvin White back in January on Bainbridge Boulevard.

Investigators say that on January 19, Hoyt got a call from a family member who told him that White was threatening Hoyt's family with a weapon. Hoyt was off-duty at the time.

When Hoyt showed up, he and White began fighting. During the fight, Hoyt shot White. Police were called to the scene right after and White was immediately taken to a hospital, but he died there.

Months later, Hoyt was charged with White's death at the direction of the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. He turned himself into the Chesapeake City Jail on August 27 and was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

During a bond hearing on Sept, 2, a prosecutor described what preceded the shooting, saying Hoyt was responding after his wife reported being confronted by White.