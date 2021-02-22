Juvenile crashes car on High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake after short police pursuit

Virginia State Police troopers were trying to pull over a juvenile female for speeding and vehicle registration. She was taken into custody.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a juvenile who refused to stop for troopers Monday morning.

The short police pursuit happened eastbound on Interstate 64, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Troopers were trying to pull over a juvenile female for speeding and vehicle registration. State police said the registration came back to another vehicle.

The girl refused to stop and continued to speed before crashing on the High Rise Bridge.

She was taken into custody. She suffered minor injuries.