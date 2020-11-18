17-year-old boy shot in Greenbrier section of Chesapeake

Police said the shooting took place outside on Cedar Mill Square off Eden Way North.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said they are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy hurt Tuesday night.

Officers received a call at 11:49 p.m. from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center after the boy showed up there. When police arrived at the hospital, they found out that the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Cedar Mill Square in Greenbrier.

The 17-year-old said he was outside when two strangers approached him. Police said they assaulted and shot the boy.