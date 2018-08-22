CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is holding a hiring event on Saturday, August 25 for two Kroger stores that will be opening soon in Chesapeake.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotel by Marriott located at 725 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake. The new Krogers will be located on South Battlefield Boulevard and Mt. Pleasant Road.

About 120 portions are available between the twp stores. The positions are primarily part-time hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.”

The hiring event is open to the public, Kroger encourages former Farm Fresh employees to attend who are still looking for jobs. Currently, nearly 400 former Farm Fresh employees have joined the Kroger team.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interview. Interested people should also apply online here.

