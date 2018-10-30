CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Kroger will be hosting its grand opening in Chesapeake on Halloween.

At 8 a.m., the former Farm Fresh located at 309 South Battlefield Boulevard will be opened as a Kroger. This is the third store to open of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores acquired from Farm Fresh in Hampton Roads.

On the morning of the grand opening, the first 200 customers to enter the store will receive a $5 Kroger gift card.

“We’re celebrating back-to-back new store openings in Hampton Roads and we have several more opening soon in the nearby communities,” said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “All of us are excited to open and get to know the people in the Chesapeake community.”

Over $30 million is being invested by Kroger to renovate the Hampton Roads Farm Fresh stores and transform them into Kroger stores.

The almost 52,000 square-foot Chesapeake store employs 108 full-time and part-time workers. Fifty associated in the new Chesapeake Kroger were hired from Farm Fresh, and many of them have leadership positions throughout the store.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic has hired nearly 400 former Farm Fresh associates to join the team so far in all Hampton Roads stores.

At the new Kroger, customers can expect new and unique features, including expansive natural foods offerings like bulk dry goods, gluten-free items and other specialties, dietary-specific items, a full-service pharmacy, and Kroger’s fried chicken.

The store will soon offer the grocer’s new Scan, Bag, Go technology which enables shoppers to scan their own groceries for quicker shopping.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC