At this time, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at Sims Metal Recycling, which is located in Chesapeake.

An update from the Chesapeake Fire Department said that they got the call at 1:15 p.m.

Officials say a large scrap metal pile is on fire.

Working incident-commercial fire-4300 block Buell Street-BC1 in command pic.twitter.com/wn9XOPOhhz — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 5, 2022