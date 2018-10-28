CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Local Virginia education officials have been sued over a game of tag played in gym class by a student who says it caused him serious long-term injuries.

The Virginia-Pilot reports Javonte Smith and his father sued this month in Chesapeake Circuit Court seeking $350,000 from when he played "Sharks & Minnows" in 2016 at Indian River High School.

Court documents say he was sprinting to avoid being tagged when he hurt both wrists as he put his hands out against the wall to stop himself, leading to severe fractures. The lawsuit alleges school officials knew the game was dangerous and students had been hurt previously.

Defendants include the Chesapeake school board, a board member and other educators. A school division spokeswoman had no comment on the litigation.

