'Flock Safety' cameras assist in Chesapeake police investigations, data shows

Chesapeake police officers credit the devices, in part, for helping close more than 200 cases and apprehend 90 wanted people since September.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 13News Now is getting a better idea as to how license plate recognition cameras are helping solve and reduce crime.

Driving across Hampton Roads, you may have noticed more and more black poles with cameras popping up. They are typically seen on the side of some busy roads or near several city borders.

In Chesapeake, a police spokesperson said there are 43 roadside cameras from Flock Safety scattered citywide.

"More technology maybe helps solve more crimes? Sounds good," said resident Todd Craig.

The devices snap pictures of license plates and store information about cars that pass by.

"Only capturing of license plates, which are [...] owned by the state and then vehicle details, which are completely objective pieces of evidence. They have nothing to do with people or any characteristics of people, like race, gender or anything like that," said Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin.

Chesapeake police recently issued statistics, partly crediting the new technology. Since installation in September, the department reported the recovery of 28 firearms, 118 stolen vehicles and four missing people.

Moreover, officers said they caught 90 wanted people and closed 228 cases, also since September.

"These are demonstrable statistics. These show that the cameras are doing their jobs in helping law enforcement do their very important job, which is solving and reducing crime," said Beilin.

Nationwide, the readers are growing in popularity among police departments. That said, critics are raising concerns over privacy.

By default, a Flock Safety spokesperson told 13News Now the data are stored for 30 days and then tossed, unless required otherwise by a locality.

"I'm doing nothing wrong, so therefore, I don't care," said resident Greg Sawyer.

For residents 13News Now spoke with, their big hook was the cameras' ability to aid in police investigations.

Some residents also said they do not see this technology any differently as stoplight or speed cameras.

In Norfolk, Police Chief Mark Talbot said in a May presentation that nearly 200 Flock cameras citywide are giving them a boost in cracking and solving cases.

He mentioned Hampton, Suffolk, Newport News, Isle of Wight County and Franklin are also operating the technology.

Police in Portsmouth are working to install 60 Flock cameras throughout the city, Chief Stephen Jenkins told 13News Now in May.