CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A lightning strike caused damage to the Great Bridge Bridge earlier this month.

The damage resulted in openings of the bridge so crews could make repairs.

The Great Bridge Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. until Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 5:00 a.m. for continued testing and maintenance is still needed on the bridge.

There will be a detour in place directing traffic to use Route 168 Bypass.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC