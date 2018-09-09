CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake was struck by lightning Saturday evening, according to officials with the city, causing damage that could affect traffic.

According to a spokesperson, the lightning strike affected the bridge's electrical systems, which will force them to open it manually to accommodate marine traffic on the canal.

They say they plan to lift the bridge at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until crews can repair the damage. They also say these openings could last as long as an hour, depending on how many vessels are waiting to pass through the opening.

"Road traffic should choose an alternate route during those times and expect delays in the area," the spokesperson said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC