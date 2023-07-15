Chesapeake nursing home struck by lightning catches fire

According to the fire department, it happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake nursing home facility caught fire after it was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Fire Department (CFD) said firefighters heard about the fire on Argyll Street at 4:24 p.m. That's in the Greenbrier area of the city.

Staff in the nursing home reported hearing a loud "bang," then started seeing and smelling smoke in the building, according to CFD. The staff then began emergency fire procedures and evacuated residents.

Upon arrival, firefighters also helped the staff evacuate residents.

Firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof. They climbed up to the attic, where they confirmed the fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and only caused minimal damage to the facility.