Local groups hold COVID-19 testing event for underserved community in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Health officials say testing is key in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads joined the Virginia Department of Health and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to provide COVID-19 testing to residents of MacDonald Manor in Chesapeake on Friday.

The organization wants to ensure underserved groups in the community have access to testing.

They are also ensuring residents are educated about staying safe during the pandemic.

Any resident with or without symptoms can be tested.

Food from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia was also given out to MacDonald Manor residents.