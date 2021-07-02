Local groups join in on Chesapeake Fire Department's water challenge

Multiple fire departments participated in Chesapeake Fire Dept.'s Big Water Challenge, and by the end of the event, they were able to achieve a 15,000 GPM draft.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One local fire department hosted a water challenge that other local groups joined in on, creating a massive flow of water.

The Chesapeake Fire Department held the Big Water Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 6, using several large-scale water evolutions from draft.

They said Norfolk Fire, Suffolk Fire, Carrsville Fire, Victoria Fire, La Plata Fire from MD and Shepherdstown Fire from WV were all there participating and assisting in the challenge.

CFD also said Top Rack Marina, Task Force Tips, Kase Pumps, Carolina Fire Equipment, Water Supply Innovations, National Fire Radio and The Water Thieves was there and thanked them for helping to make the event possible.