CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s back-to-school season and hundreds of kids in Chesapeake got a little help getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Local nonprofit the Bennett Center hosted a backpack and school supply giveaway.

Bennett Center founder Alasha Bennett said the goal is to ensure kids are ready to learn on their first day of school.

“When you’re ready for school, your mind is ready, your heart is ready, you’re giving your all and you’re prepared, you can actually do the work. You can actually feel secure. It actually gives you confidence that you’re going to make it through the school year,” Bennett said.

“We go from city to city and we make sure the kids have a lovely backpack of whatever color they would like and they get to stuff it with supplies and a little bit of snacks.”

The Bennett Center The backpacks come individually wrapped. Every year it brightens my ... day to sit here and take off each wrapper so the volunteers and kids can pick them up easily. Tomorrow is the day. Come join us.

This is the third year her group has organized the giveaway.

This year, they chose a neighborhood in Chesapeake.

A team of volunteers helped kids pick from more than 200 backpacks, and then move down a line picking up supplies as they go.

Kids got notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, and even a few packaged snacks for their lunch break.

“We want to prepare our babies for the future and the best way to do that is to come together as a community,” Bennett said.

