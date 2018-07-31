CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — New shopping deals are coming soon to Greenbrier Mall.

Macy's is converting the first floor of its Chesapeake location into an outlet shop called "Macy's Backstage." The second floor will remain a traditional Macy's department store.

According to the retailer:

Macy's Backstage is operated by its own buying team who scour the world to find the most fabulous product at the best prices. This structure allows Backstage to deliver a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices and encourages customers to return often to find new treasures. The wide selection will include fresh product from both new and renowned brands. The outlet store will also carry apparel and accessory brands not currently available at full-line Macy’s, and each Backstage location is specially curated to deliver the perfect style for each community it serves. Shoppers should expect great savings on apparel for men, women and children, as well as amazing deals on an eclectic assortment of housewares, home textiles & decor, cosmetics, hair & nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories and active wear.

So far, Macy's has opened about 63 store-within-store locations allowing shoppers to visit both outlet and regular shopping experiences in a single trip. It will be the first Macy's Backstage location in Hampton Roads.

The Greenbrier Macy's Backstage is scheduled to have its grand opening on Saturday, August 18. There will be giveaways for the first 200 customers, and special events throughout the day.

