x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Man arrested, charged in connection to Chesapeake hit-and-run

33-year-old Kevin Royals Jr. was charged with felony hit-and-run.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Suffolk man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man riding a motorcycle seriously hurt on Monday night. 

The crash happened on Portsmouth Boulevard by the Chesapeake Square Mall.

Kevin Royals Jr., 33, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with a felony hit and run.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it was able to identify Royals as the driver using evidence from where the crash happened and reviewing video footage from the surrounding area.

Medics took the motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday night. He is recovering in the hospital but is in stable condition, according to the police department.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Chesapeake Public Works trying to fix damaged bridge

Before You Leave, Check This Out