Man arrested, charged in connection to Chesapeake hit-and-run

33-year-old Kevin Royals Jr. was charged with felony hit-and-run.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Suffolk man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man riding a motorcycle seriously hurt on Monday night.

Kevin Royals Jr., 33, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with a felony hit and run.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it was able to identify Royals as the driver using evidence from where the crash happened and reviewing video footage from the surrounding area.