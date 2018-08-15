CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A man was arrested after a car and home were on fire in Chesapeake on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Denver Avenue in the Great Bridge Section of the City for a structure fire. On the scene, officials found a vehicle in the driveway on fire and a home on fire.

The fire was able to be extinguished quickly, but significant damage was done to the home. As a result, three adults and two children were displaced.

After an investigation into the origin and cause, Chesapeake Fire Marshals arrested 32-year-old Michael Jones with four counts of arson.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC