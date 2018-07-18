CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police arrested a man for a murder that took place outside Kelly's Tavern in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.

The suspect in the fatal shooting is 33-year-old Eric Joseph Bachmeier from Virginia Beach, according to Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski. Around 2 a.m.

Police said Bachmeier shot Hector Clemente, 41, during a fight at the restaurant on Greenbrier Parkway. Bachmeier faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The suspect in the fatal shooting is 33-year-old Eric Joseph Bachmeier from Virginia Beach, Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said.

Clemente's brother, Phil Clemente tells 13News Now his brother was known to frequent the restaurant bar.

"He just liked to hang out at the bar and joke around with people, have fun. He loved Kelly's. He wouldn't fight nobody if he had a choice. It would be his last choice to fight," said Clemente.

Clemente also said Wednesday morning's altercation was not the first time Bachmeier and Clemente had a run-in with each other.

"They had a fight at the Kelly's on Kempsville a couple months ago. People were telling him stay away from the bar, stay away from being around him," said Clemente.

Eric Bachmeier is accused of killing 41-year-old Hector Clemente outside Kelly's Tavern in Greenbrier.

Clemente believes more could have been done by the restaurant bar to prevent his brother's murder.

"Kelly's Tavern knew these two did not get along over the girlfriend. Kelly's Tavern knew that them people had issues so they should have not even let one in or not let them both in," said Clemente.

13News Now reached out to Kelly's Tavern by phone an was unable to reach anyone. On Wednesday the restaurant was closed with a sign on the door reading, 'until further notice.'

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC