CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said 10 were shot Saturday night at a large party in Holly Cove. By Sunday morning, one of those people, a man, had died.

Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said Chesapeake police officer received complaints about the party and traffic congestion at the intersection of Holly Cove Drive and Airline Boulevard. People refused to move for traffic in the area.

While officers were on their way, there was gunfire in the area. By the time they got to the location, the officers found several people had been shot.

Early Sunday morning, Kosinski couldn't say how many people were hit by gunfire. He believed those who were hit went to three hospitals.

Dale Gauding, a spokesman for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, said eight people were brought there. All of them were male.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.