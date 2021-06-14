Man dies after being shot near Hickory area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in custody after another man was shot and killed near Edinburgh Parkway Sunday evening.
The Chesapeake Police Department said it got a call Sunday, June 13 around 6:45 p.m. about a person who was injured inside a home located in the 2000 block of Canning Place.
When officers got to the house they found a man who was dead. He had been shot.
Police said another man, 69-year-old Richard Seevers from Chesapeake, was also at the home when they arrived. Both men lived there, according to officers.
Seevers was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Detectives are investigating the incident at this time and are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.