x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Chesapeake

Man dies after being shot near Hickory area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake police arrested Richard Seevers, 69, for a shooting that left a man dead in the 2000 block of Canning Place.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com
Police car with focus on siren lights. Siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in custody after another man was shot and killed near Edinburgh Parkway Sunday evening. 

The Chesapeake Police Department said it got a call Sunday, June 13 around 6:45 p.m. about a person who was injured inside a home located in the 2000 block of Canning Place.

When officers got to the house they found a man who was dead. He had been shot.

Police said another man, 69-year-old Richard Seevers from Chesapeake, was also at the home when they arrived. Both men lived there, according to officers.

Seevers was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Detectives are investigating the incident at this time and are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Articles