Man dies after being shot near Hickory area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake police arrested Richard Seevers, 69, for a shooting that left a man dead in the 2000 block of Canning Place.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in custody after another man was shot and killed near Edinburgh Parkway Sunday evening.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it got a call Sunday, June 13 around 6:45 p.m. about a person who was injured inside a home located in the 2000 block of Canning Place.

When officers got to the house they found a man who was dead. He had been shot.

Police said another man, 69-year-old Richard Seevers from Chesapeake, was also at the home when they arrived. Both men lived there, according to officers.

Seevers was charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.