Man dies after boat accident involving barge on the Elizabeth River

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia Marine Police are investigating a boating accident that left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers got a call at 8:32 p.m. that there had been an accident between 14-foot Carolina Skiff and an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge on the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake.

Right after the accident, a heroic stranger who witnessed the event took the operator of the boat to a safe location and gave him CPR. He had been the only person on the boat at that time.

The boater was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as Jack Dolton Edwards Jr., 51, of Chesapeake.