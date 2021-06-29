Police: Man hit by car, killed while trying to cross street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are investigating a vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead Monday night.
Chesapeake police said they got a call around 10:30 p.m. about about the accident. It happened at the intersection of Cedar Road and Mill Landing Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that a man was trying to cross the street and had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, suffering from serious injuries.
The man died there.
Police have not released any further details and are working to notify the man's family.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.