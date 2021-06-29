Police: Man hit by car, killed while trying to cross street in Chesapeake

According to officers, a man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Cedar Rd. and Mill Landing Rd. Monday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are investigating a vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead Monday night.

Chesapeake police said they got a call around 10:30 p.m. about about the accident. It happened at the intersection of Cedar Road and Mill Landing Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that a man was trying to cross the street and had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, suffering from serious injuries.

The man died there.

Police have not released any further details and are working to notify the man's family.