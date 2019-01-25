CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 31-year-old man was killed in a work-related accident Friday, Chesapeake police said.

The man was working on a vehicle when a floor jack slipped and pinned him underneath, police said.

Police officers were called to the scene around 4:21 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Military Highway.

Employees at a nearby business were able to free the man from underneath the vehicle.

CPR was used on the man until emergency crews arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

