Man, dog rescued from house fire in Great Bridge area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man and a dog were rescued from a house in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake that caught on fire Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road, down the road from the intersection with Centerville Turnpike. Two adults, three kids and a dog were will need a new place to stay due to the damage.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded shortly before 9 a.m. after several people called about a house on fire with flames seen from the second floor.

Within a few minutes, firefighters showed up and confirmed that smoke and flames were coming from the second-story window of the house. They also noticed a man was still inside.

After the firefighters deployed hoselines, the man was found on the second floor and taken out of the house. They also had to rescue the dog.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be evaluated, while the dog was treated for smoke inhalation.

Once the rescues were done, firefighters finished extinguishing the fire, which was contained to the room where it started. It was deemed under control at 9:20 a.m.