CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police say that after a man was ejected from his overturned SUV on Interstate 664 in Chesapeake, he was then run over by another SUV that just kept going.

Troopers received the call around 12:36 Tuesday morning of a single-overturned vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-664, near the Bowers Hill exit.

When police arrived, they saw a 1999 Ford Explorer in the median and the driver outside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Explorer went off the roadway and into the median, causing the vehicle to overturn and the driver to be ejected.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored SUV then ran over the driver, and never stopped.

The driver was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have reconstructed the scene and are attempting to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has further information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

