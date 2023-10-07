Man found shot in vehicle in Chesapeake parking lot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man found shot inside a vehicle in Chesapeake was rushed to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers from the Chesapeake Police Department were notified of a person injured at a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Military Highway near Campostella Road.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
No suspect information was released. An investigation is underway.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.