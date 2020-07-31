Man found shot to death in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man was found shot to death early morning Friday.
It was around 1:08 a.m. when officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Washington Drive.
Police said there was a report of an injured person. Officers found a man who had been shot several times.
He died at the scene.
Police said there are no suspects at this time. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.