Man found shot to death in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said a man was found shot to death early morning Friday.

It was around 1:08 a.m. when officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Washington Drive.

Police said there was a report of an injured person. Officers found a man who had been shot several times.

He died at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.