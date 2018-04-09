CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Chesapeake.

Investigators say it happened at the Forest Cove Apartments on Parkside Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arriving on scene found a man who had been shot. Medics said he was dead when they arrived.

The victim's name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information immediately available, but if you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

