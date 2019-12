CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died from injuries he sustained while at work in Chesapeake, Chesapeake Police said.

The accident happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at Carter Machinery, located in the 1700 block of South Military Highway. The business is a construction equipment supplier.

Police have not released many details about the accident at this time, but said an employee, 57-year-old David D. Cushman of Chesapeake, died from his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation.