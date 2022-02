Chesapeake Police got a call about an injured person Sunday around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2000 block of Timber Lane Sunday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, dispatchers received a call about an injured person shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online. You can find the link here.