Man killed in shooting outside Chesapeake home on Pond Lane

Police are looking for a black Mercedes SUV in connection to the shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting outside of his residence Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pond Lane.

Chesapeake Police found Davon Person, of Chesapeake, inside the residence. He'd been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they learned Person was shot outside his home. He then went inside where authorities later found him.

This is the second deadly shooting in the 2000 block of Pond Lane this month. 31-year-old Glen Lewis was shot and killed on July 16.

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a vehicle of interest. It is described as a black Mercedes SUV.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online here.