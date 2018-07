CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A 20-year-old man is dead following a crash in Chesapeake.

Police say Humberto Castillo-Tovar crashed a late-model Ford Expedition on Yadkin Road, just before 8:30 Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was inside his SUV, and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

