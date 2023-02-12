Police: Man killed, two others injured in crash in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was killed, and another man and a toddler were hurt Sunday after their vehicles collided Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.



According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police, this happened shortly before 2 p.m. on South George Washington Highway at the intersection with Fox Trail. They said they initially determined that a minivan was traveling south when the driver apparently lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.



A pickup truck that was traveling north struck the minivan. The man driving the minivan was killed. He was the only person in the minivan. A man and a toddler were the only occupants of the pickup truck. They were both transported to a local hospital with what were described as minor injuries.



S. George Washington Highway was closed at the intersection of Fox Trail so the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team could investigate.