CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was killed, and another man and a toddler were hurt Sunday after their vehicles collided Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.
According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police, this happened shortly before 2 p.m. on South George Washington Highway at the intersection with Fox Trail. They said they initially determined that a minivan was traveling south when the driver apparently lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.
A pickup truck that was traveling north struck the minivan. The man driving the minivan was killed. He was the only person in the minivan. A man and a toddler were the only occupants of the pickup truck. They were both transported to a local hospital with what were described as minor injuries.
S. George Washington Highway was closed at the intersection of Fox Trail so the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team could investigate.
Police: Man killed, two others injured in crash in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon
