Man, woman killed in murder-suicide in Chesapeake

Police say Brent Walker, 38, of Chesapeake, had fatally shot himself and 33-year-old Marissa Free, of Virginia Beach. Two residents were rescued from the house.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police found a man had fatally shot himself and a woman in what officials are calling a domestic dispute turned deadly.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 sometime around 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Hathaway Court to a report of a domestic dispute.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots from inside the house where an argument was happening.

When officers arrived at the scene they were able to rescue two residents from inside the home.

Police officers then entered the house and found two people dead.