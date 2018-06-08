CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A garage fire Monday left a man with significant burn injuries, a fire official said.

Chesapeake firefighters responded to the fire around 4:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pine Forest Lane in the Hickory section, Capt. Steve Bradley said.

Firefighters found two vehicles on fire in the driveway with flames spreading to a large detached garage, Bradley said.

A house fire was brought under control by fire crews Monday, according to a Chesapeake Fire Department tweet.

The fire was quickly extinguished, preventing additional damage to the structure, he said.

The homeowner had "significant burn injuries" and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Crews brought the fire under control at 5:02 p.m.

The home will be reoccupied as the living space was not affected, Bradley said. The cause is under investigation.

