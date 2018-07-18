NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A California man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to traffic synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as 'spice.'

According to court documents, 24-year-old Robert L. Hoeflein, II, participated in a conspiracy to sell spice from Chesapeake smoke shops Odds and Ends II and Happy Daze. He conspired to sell the drug-containing active ingredients 5-fluoro-ADB. 5-fluoro-ADB (considered a controlled substance) from late September 2016 to August 2017.

Hoeflein was arrested by Chesapeake Police in August of 2014 following an investigation that revealed that he was selling spice from Happy Daze. Following his 2014 arrest and conviction for spice possession in Chesapeake General District Court, Hoeflein continued to sell spice from Happy Daze.

In 2016, Hoeflein moved to Long Beach, where he opened a shop similar in appearance to Happy Daze, which was named Cali Daze.

By September 2016, he entered into an agreement with co-conspirator William Barns that allowed Barned to use the spice at Odds and Ends II to open up a shop to sell spice. Hoeflein would supply Barnes. A source, at Hoeflein's request, would send Barnes spice directly. He received 25 parcels of spice between $7,000 and $9,000 per parcel.

Hoeflein and Barnes split the profits from the spice sales at Odds and Ends II.

Hoeflein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5-fluoro-ADB. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on November 5.

