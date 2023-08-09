Man accused of soliciting sexual acts from teens in Chesapeake

The man was identified as 22-year-old Gabriel Raen Brooks, who formerly lived in Norfolk.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing 30 felony charges in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation into alleged sexual assaults against teenagers.

In April 2023, the Chesapeake Police Department began an investigation into a man who had been pretending to be a teen online and soliciting sexual acts from teenagers. He identified as Gabriel Raen Brooks, 22, who formerly lived in Norfolk.

Brooks has been using online platforms Wizz and Snapchat to make contact with his victim. He used an alias online and told his victim he was also a teenager.

He used the usernames BOREDD, Kendrickw1454, Kendrick W, or K.W.