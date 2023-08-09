x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Man accused of soliciting sexual acts from teens in Chesapeake

The man was identified as 22-year-old Gabriel Raen Brooks, who formerly lived in Norfolk.
Credit: Chesapeake Police Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is facing 30 felony charges in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation into alleged sexual assaults against teenagers.

In April 2023, the Chesapeake Police Department began an investigation into a man who had been pretending to be a teen online and soliciting sexual acts from teenagers. He identified as Gabriel Raen Brooks, 22, who formerly lived in Norfolk. 

Brooks has been using online platforms Wizz and Snapchat to make contact with his victim. He used an alias online and told his victim he was also a teenager. 

He used the usernames BOREDD, Kendrickw1454, Kendrick W, or K.W.

The Chesapeake Police Department believes there could be more victims who had contact with Brooks. Anyone who believes they had contact with Brooks should contact the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

More Videos

In Other News

Interview: Annual "Wine, Women and Fishing" Event

Before You Leave, Check This Out