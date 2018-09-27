CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The man who killed a city employee in a crash while fleeing from police was sentenced Thursday.

Courtney Horan was given 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.

Horan was driving a car that was fleeing police last October. An officer attempted to pull over his Nissan Sentra for a traffic violation, when Horan refused to stop.

The officer followed the Nissan to the intersection of Johnstown Road and Arthur's Court, where Horan tried to pass a vehicle in front of them.

Police said Horan rear-ended another vehicle and lost control of his car, steering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a City of Chesapeake Waste Management truck.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old George Harris, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Horan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in June

