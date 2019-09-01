CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot during an attempted robbery in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

Police rushed to the 200 block of Providence Road at 12:55 a.m. for a security alarm. They found a 38-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

A woman was also at the scene. She was not hurt and told police a man walked up to her and the victim as they were leaving work, pointed a gun at them, ordered them back inside and demanded money from the safe.

When the victims told the gunman that they couldn't reopen the safe, police say the suspect hit the man on the back of the head with a gun and then shot him.

Family members identified the gunshot victim as Don Lee. His sister, Annie Marth said he is extremely fortunate to be alive.

“Somebody was watching over him," said Marth. She told 13News Now the bullet went through his neck and managed to miss vital organs. "The doctor said he was extremely lucky, for the bullet to take the trajectory that they said it took."

38-year-old Don Lee was shot during a botched robbery attempt at a Chesapeake Pizza Hut early Wednesday morning

Family Photo

Marth also identified the female victim as Lee's fiance who works at that Holly Point Pizza Hut as well.

"My future sister-in-law actually called me in a panic, and said that my brother had been shot," said Marth.

Police confirm a man tried to rob the same Pizza Hut the night before Christmas Eve. During that attempted robbery, Marth said her husband who is also a Pizza Hut employee, tackled him.

The robber got away, but Lee's fiance said she saw him.

"She got a good look at the guy's face. So, she knows it's the same guy," said Marth.

Chesapeake police officers now have two cases to solve, at the same Pizza Hut.

The suspect, meanwhile, ran away and remains on the loose. If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.