CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash in Chesapeake sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Blackwater Road.

Officers found the driver was thrown from his vehicle after it crashed. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The road was closed but is now open to traffic.

