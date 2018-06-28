CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who faced two life sentences for robbing several people until he was pardoned earlier this year by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has been released from custody.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Lenny Singleton left the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake Wednesday after spending 23 years behind bars.

Singleton was in the U.S. Navy before becoming addicted to drugs. He was sentenced in the 1990s to two life sentences plus 110 years for a series of robberies in which he ended up with a total of $550. According to the newspaper, no one was injured.

McAuliffe said in his pardon that the court had "unjustly imposed a deeply severe punishment."

Singleton says he blames himself for the crimes. He says he and his wife plan to start a website dedicated to helping others who are getting out of prison.



