Man shot and killed by police following car chase, crash that killed woman in Chesapeake

A woman also died following a deadly crash along I-664 in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was fatally shot by police after a multi-city pursuit resulted in a deadly car crash and an altercation with a state trooper off I-664, according to Virginia State Police Saturday.

The situation began around 4:54 p.m. Saturday.

The Newport News Police Department told State Police they were attempting to pull over a driver in a white 2007 Chevy Sedan traveling south on I-664 toward Suffolk, police said in a release.

It's unclear why the Newport News Police attempted to make the stop.

State Police took over the situation once the pursuit entered Suffolk. Police say the suspect never exceeded the speed limit.

When the car approached the exit ramp from I-664 to Route 58, police say the suspects car and a trooper's vehicle "made contact," causing the Sedan to run off the road into an embankment and overturn.

The male driver of the car ran away into nearby woods.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car, died from the crash.

Minutes later, state police say they found the suspect on Rt. 58.

When the trooper approached him, the man attacked the trooper, according to a release.

Police say the trooper then shot the man and attempted to render aid. However, the man died at the scene. His remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Chesapeake for examination and autopsy.

The driver nor the woman in the car have been identified at this time.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries and will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office.

The incident caused long delays for westbound traffic on Route 58 at the I-664 interchange, and Virginia State Police believe there may have been several witnesses.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Interstate 664 southbound at Route 58, and Route 58 west/east at I-664 will remain shut down for several hours during the investigation, according to police.