CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake Police is investigating a shooting where a man was seriously injured Sunday, an official said.

Police were called around 1:46 p.m. to gunshots heard in the 3300 block of Pampus Lane.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshots wounds, Detective D. B. Weir Jr. said.

The man was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Weir said an active investigation is being conducted at the scene, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

