CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure two students to his car on two different occasions on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the Knells Ridge area off Nottaway Drive. Investigators are searching for a man driving a white car with red hair and a beard, a hoop nose ring and tattoos.

Senior Police Officer Leo Kosinski said, “The way we are dealing with this, it is a real incident. We don’t know what his intent is so that’s why we are taking this very seriously. A lot of manpower involved in this incident, trying to get this individual and talk to him and find out what is going on.”

On Monday, Crestwood Intermediate School sent a letter to parents saying one of the instances happened while a student walked home from the bus stop.

Parent Phillip Duvall said, “There are kids all throughout this neighborhood and actually my neighbor, she came to me this morning and just said, you know, keep an eye out for her children as well. Which I do, anyway.”

Duvall told 13News Now that his son and daughter both attend Crestwood Intermediate School and he received the letter. He said he knows the family of the child the man tried to lure. He talked to the father on Wednesday night.

“He was very concerned and he was extremely upset, because it really upset his child. And we know them, our kids are in the same grade and for that to happen to someone in the neighborhood that’s really concerning,” explained Duvall.

Police are asking people in the area to look at their home security cameras to see if they see any suspicious activity.

If you know anything about these incidents, contact Chesapeake Police's non-emergency number at 757-382-6161.