CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery in Chesapeake.

Police dispatch tells 13News Now it happened at the McDonald's restaurant located Western Branch Boulevard shortly before 4:30 a.m. A man wearing a mask displayed a gun and demanded money.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

