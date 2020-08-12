Man who stopped to help driver in Chesapeake dead after truck flips on top of him

Virginia State Police said Ashley Burroughs of New Bern, N.C. was trying to help a driver who was in a wreck. A car hit his truck which overturned and landed on him.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man who stopped to help a driver who was in a car wreck died after a second car hit his truck, flipping it on top of him.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said Ashley Ryan Burroughs, 30, of New Bern, N.C. died at the hospital Monday, a day after the incident happened on Interstate 664 at Exit 13.

Anaya said Abigail Tollaksen lost control of her car, ran off the roadway, and hit a jersey wall. Tollaksen's car rolled over.

Burroughs, who was driving a truck, stopped in the lane to help Tollaksen. A second car hit Burroughs' truck from behind. The truck flipped over and landed on Burroughs.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with critical injuries and died Monday afternoon.

Medics took the driver of the car that rear-ended the truck, Oscar Ingram, Jr., and his passenger, Lisa Murphy, to the hospital. Anaya said police expected them to recover.