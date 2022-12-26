x
Chesapeake

Some pets killed in Chesapeake house fire, family displaced

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, except for several pets. A neighbor passing by called in the fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people are without a place to live after a house fire in Chesapeake.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road just after 3 p.m. Monday, in the Western Branch section of the city.

Firefighters were able to rescue most of the animals, but a few did not make it. Firefighters said there was extensive smoke and fire damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

